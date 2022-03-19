From carbon industrialist to Punjab Cabinet Minister, meet AAP's Bram Shanker Jimpa

New Delhi: Bram Shanker Jimpa is AAP’s elected leader from Hoshiarpur Assembly Constituency. He is the new cabinet minister in Bhagwant Mann’s freshly minted council.

Jimpa, an industrialist by profession, has been a four-time municipal councillor from Hoshiarpur. Bram Shanker Jimpa was elected on a Congress ticket for the first time in 2003, then in 2008 and then in 2015.

He was also appointed PSIDC director-cum-vice-chairman in June 2020 and as per reports was being considered as a Mayoral candidate on the basis of his seniority, but was denied a Congress ticket.

This prompted Jimpa to leave Congress and he resigned from the post of PSIDC vice-chairmanship and from party membership and chose to contest as an Independent from Ward No. 6. He won the election.

Jimpa is a known industrialist and a social figure in the area, Jimpa has been into the business of activated carbon and also the vice-president of Carbon Manufacturers’ Association.

The AAP leader has also been taking care of the famous religious place Manvta Mandir in Hoshiarpur for around 20 years.

Jimpa is also the president of the Faqir Charitable Library Trust, which manages Manavta Mandir, the school and other institutions associated with it.

He was also the former state secretary of the Punjab Congress and former Hoshiarpur district president.

In 1982, he served as district NSUI general secretary, and from 2007 to 2017, he served as PPCC secretary.

