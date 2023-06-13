From Daily Wage Of Rs 30 To Net Worth Of Over 12,000 Crore - A Tale Of Class 9 Dropout Who Became Punjab's Richest Man

'Dhirubhai Ambani' Of Punjab: Rajinder Gupta is a self-made business magnate who has built a successful career on courage, perseverance, and calculated risks. Peers have dubbed Gupta "Punjab's Dhirubhai Ambani" for creating a conglomerate worth Rs 17,000 crore from very modest beginnings. Each business school in the state uses its remarkable rise as a case study. Rajinder Gupta was the richest person in Punjab, according to the most recent annual wealth lists. Over Rs 12,368 crore is the current amount of his net worth. The beginning of Gupta's remarkable journey starts at the residence of a modest cotton dealer. Rajinder Gupta, who comes from a lowly family, experienced problems at a young age after being forced to drop out of school in the ninth grade at the age of just 14.

Rajinder Gupta: Background

Indian businessman Rajinder Gupta serves as both the Chairman of the Corporate Advisory Board of Trident Limited and the Chairman of the Trident Group, a corporate conglomerate with its headquarters in Ludhiana, Punjab. He was given the Padma Shri (India's fourth-highest civilian award) in 2007 by the President of India at the time in appreciation for his exceptional work in the trade and industry sectors. He was just appointed Chairman of the Board of Governors at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. He serves as Chairman of the Advisory Council of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and is a representative of trade, industry, and commerce on the Board of Governors of the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion. He assumed the position of president of the Punjab Cricket Association in September 2017 and held it until his departure in February 2023.

Rajinder Gupta: Struggling Days

His career started out with odd jobs producing cement pipes and candles for a meager Rs 30 per day. He labored for years before deciding to take enormous chances in the 1980s. His ability to build Abhishek Industries, a fertilizer manufacturer, in 1985 proved that the strategy had been successful. When he founded a spinning mill in a joint venture in 1991, it continued to pay off.

With divisions in Punjab and MP, Gupta transformed his business into a global leader in the textile, paper, and chemical sectors, following in the footsteps of the illustrious business mogul who started Reliance. Customers of Gupta's Trident Group include retail behemoths Walmart, JCPenney, and Luxury and Linen. They rank among the top five terry towel producers worldwide. The 64-year-old Gupta left Trident's board of directors in 2022, citing family and health concerns, after building a massive conglomerate. He is currently the group's 'chairman emeritus' with its headquarters in Ludhiana.