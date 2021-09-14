From development to vaccine administration, PM Narendra Modi is all praise for Adityanath's 'double engine' sarkar

Aligarh: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections just months away, Narendra Modi has heaped lavish praise on the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his visit to Aligarh today (September 14).

"Under Yogi Ji's leadership, Uttar Pradesh has admistered more than 8 crore vaccine doses so far. The state has a record of administering highest doses of vaccines in a day," PM Modi said. The PM highlighted that UP is the perfect example of a state reaping the benefits of a "double engine sarkar", referring to the BJP government at the Centre as well as the state.

"The Central government and the Yogi government is working together for the development of Uttar Pradesh. We have to fight forces that are against development in the state," said the PM.

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at Samajwadi Party, Modi further said, "There was a time when the administration was run by goons, governance was in the hands of the corrupt, but now such people are behind the bars."

He said that the state and its CM is doing everything possible for the benefit of the poor, while ensuring their respect is maintained.

He also said, "Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming an attractive place every small and big investor of the country and the world. This happens when the right environment is created for development. Yogi government is working towards development in the state."

Modi was addressing a function after laying the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh. The university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in the memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer. It is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Aligarh's Kol tehsil.

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh is a Jat icon and naming the varsity after him has been viewed as an outreach to the community which is leading the farmers' protest in the state.

(With ANI inputs)

