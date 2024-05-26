From Himachal, Punjab, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Set Stage For Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi today continued their attack against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. While Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats, Himachal Pradesh has four seats. All 17 seats are going to the polls in the last phase of voting which will take place on June 1. The counting of votes for all the 543 seats will be held on June 4.

Addressing a rally in Himachal's Nahan, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of ignoring the state when it was in crisis. "A disaster struck Himachal Pradesh. Then Himachal had asked for Rs 9,000 crore from the Modi government, but they did not give this money. When Himachal needed the Central Government the most, the BJP tried to steal your government. Today the fight is to save the Constitution because it was because of the Constitution that this state was formed and you got Himachal Pradesh," said Gandhi.

नरेंद्र मोदी बड़े-बड़े मंचों पर कहते हैं- देश तरक्की कर रहा है, अर्थव्यवस्था मजबूत हो रही है।



अगर ऐसा है तो..



- करोड़ों नौजवान बेरोजगार क्यों हैं?

- देश में 45 साल में सबसे ज्यादा बेरोजगारी क्यों है?

- महंगाई इतनी क्यों बढ़ रही है?

- यहां स्टील की मैन्युफैक्चरिग ठप क्यों… pic.twitter.com/11XkRzpA9Q — Congress (@INCIndia) May 26, 2024

Addressing a rally in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that PM Modi disrespected the public of the state. "PM Modi does not talk about public issues on election platforms. Today only the Congress party is talking about the people in the country. Rahul Gandhi walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to listen to the voice of the people. Then he went from Manipur to Maharashtra," she said.

Attacking the Modi government, she said 70 crore youth are unemployed in the country and unemployment is the highest in 45 years. She said 30 lakh posts are vacant in the government sector under the Modi regime.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में आपदा आई। तब हिमाचल ने मोदी सरकार से 9,000 करोड़ रुपए मांगे थे, लेकिन उन्होंने ये पैसा नहीं दिया।



जब हिमाचल को केंद्र सरकार की सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत थी, तब BJP ने आपकी सरकार चुराने की कोशिश की।



आज लड़ाई संविधान बचाने की है, क्योंकि संविधान की वजह से ही यह राज्य बना… pic.twitter.com/Op3vwEpGlT May 26, 2024

"Narendra Modi waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of loans of his billionaire friends. But when we bring schemes for the public, they say – there is no money in the country, the economy will come to a standstill. That means Narendra Modi has money for his billionaire friends, but no money for farmers," she alleged.

The Congress leaders accused the PM of doing nothing for the farmers and unemployed youth. The party leaders urged the people to vote wisely in the last and final phase.