From Hyderabad, Amit Shah Promises To Scrap Reservation For Muslims In Telangana

HYDERABAD: Countdown for the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government in Telangana has begun and the BJP's fight will not stop until the present regime is dethroned, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Addressing a public meeting titled "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" at Chevella near here, Shah said if BJP comes to power in Telangana, reservations for Muslims will be scrapped. Elections are due in the southern state later this year.

On BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti) expansion plans, Shah said KCR, as Rao is addressed has dreamt of becoming the Prime Minister and going around the country. His dreams of becoming the Prime Minister will never be fulfilled because there is no vacancy, Shah said adding the people of Telangana know everything. The Prime Minister's post is not vacant. "KCR, in 2024 also Narendra Modi is going to become Prime Minister with full majority", Shah said.

"Before that there will be trailer of (assembly elections in Telangana) and elect a BJP government here," Shah said.

The minister alleged corruption in several projects and accused KCR of making Telangana as an "ATM" for his family, adding now the people of Telangana have become aware. "The countdown for the ruling BRS in Telangana which has been running a corrupt government in the state for the last eight-nine years has begun," Shah said.

BJP is forming government in Telangana and the corrupt will be put behind bars, he stated. "Telangana people have come to know about you ( KCR) and your family corruption. Government funds are being misused in a big way...The people around you are the main accused and are involved in scams. To divert attention they made TRS to BRS," Shah said about KCR recently renaming his founded party.

He charged policing and administration in Telangana have been completely politicised and welfare measures which are being extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not percolating down to the grassroots. Referring to the arrest of Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently in connection with the case of malpractice after a Class 10 board exam question paper surfaced in an instant messaging app, Shah said party workers won't be cowed down by such acts.

"He feels that BJP party workers will be scared if put behind bars. KCR listen, none of our workers is afraid of your atrocities. We will not stop until you are thrown out of the seat of power," Shah said. "Today I want to ask KCR what was Bandi Sanjay's fault. He (Bandi Sanjay) raised his voice against paper leakage and for rights of youths. You put Bandi Sanjay in jail and court granted him bail within 24 hours. BJP MLA E Rajender was stopped from speaking in Assembly," Shah said.

"I want to assure the poor of Telangana that no matter how much KCR conspires he cannot keep you far from Modi ji. In the upcoming elections, the BJP is going to form a government here with an absolute majority," he said. Shah alleged injustice was being meted out to youth in Telangana. "SSC and TSPSC exam papers are being leaked. KCR has ruined the future of lakhs of youths. Youth are ready to teach you a lesson in election. More than 2 lakh vacancies in the state government were not filled. When the process to fill 80,000 posts began in a hurry, the incidents of the question-paper leak ruined the lives of youths?does he have the right to continue to be in power for even a second," Shah asked.

The veteran BJP leader said the Telangana CM has not spoken a single word on the TSPSC question paper leak issue and sought to know from KCR whom he wants to protect. A probe should be ordered into the issue by a sitting Judge of the High Court, Shah demanded.

"If you have guts then order a probe by a sitting judge into the issue. If you think that you will be saved by not instituting a probe, you are wrong. Because as soon as the BJP forms a government we will throw each and every corrupt person into jail," he said.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held earlier that month, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. Subsequently some more exams were cancelled. More than 15 people including TSPSC employees have been arrested over their alleged involvement in connection with the leak of papers. Shah further accused KCR of walking on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's 'agenda.'

He also hit out at KCR for not celebrating the 'Telangana Liberation Day" (the day the erstwhile Nizam state merged with Indian Union in 1948) and promised it will be celebrated in a grand manner at Hyderabad's Parade Ground after BJP forms government. Shah alleged the Telangana government even does not show the complete map of Kashmir to appease Owaisi's party. This is disrespectful to India, he said. He said KCR unconstitutionally reserved benefits for Muslims under the two-bedroom home scheme and education schemes.

"We are not scared of Majlis (AIMIM). Telangana government will be for the people and not Owaisi. Once BJP government is formed this unconstitutional Muslim reservation will be scrapped. This right is of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC and they will get their right and we will scrap Muslim reservation,? Shah said.

Shah said the steering of 'car' (the election symbol of BRS) was with Majlis and Owaisi and alleged they cannot do good to Telangana and appealed the people to vote for 'lotus', the BJP's symbol. Shah also listed out the developmental works undertaken by Modi government in Telangana including highways, railways and allotment of new projects and on enhancement of budgetary allocation to the state.

He alleged BRS government of not fulfilling the promises made to the people. "We will form a government here which will focus on your development," Shah added. Hitting back at Shah, BRS leader and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted : "I thank HM @AmitShah Ji on laying the foundation for ITIR Hyderabad, National Project status for Palamuru - RR lift irrigation project, Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 , IIM, IISER, IIIT, IIT, NID, Navodayas, Medical & Nursing Colleges Oh Wait he did none of that. Amit Ji, Why don't you name one BJP governed state which has fared better than #Telangana in last 9 years?".