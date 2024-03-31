New Delhi: As Congress-led INDIA bloc today held its first united rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, women leaders took the centre stage at the beginning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. Women hit out at the Narendra Modi led central government for destroying the democracy and carrying out vendetta politics amid the ongoing tussel war eyeing the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The women trio basted the BJP government on Sunday during the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally organised by the INDIA-bloc. The opposition INDI Alliance organised a 'maharally' with the aim of ‘protecting’ and addressing various concerns including the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren. The opposition is accusing the centre of ‘abusing’ Central investigative bodies against Opposition leaders.

Sunita Reads Delhi CM’s Six Guarantees

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife read out the letter from Delhi CM and announced the ‘Six Guarantees’ that the CM formulated inside the jail cell. Sunita quoted Arvind Kejriwal and said, “Today, I'm not seeking votes. Instead, I extend an invitation to all 1.4 billion Indians to collectively devise a new India....Even from behind bars, I contemplate the anguish of Mother India. Together, let's usher in a new era for our country.” She further appealed the public and entrust this alliance with the responsibility to construct a new India with a fresh vision.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal reads out his message from the jail.



Quoting Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal says, "I am not asking for votes today... I invite 140 crore Indians to make a new India... India is a…

During the rally, Sunita Kejriwal read out the letter penned by the CM, which outlined six guarantees on behalf of INDIA. These commitments include ensuring round-the-clock electricity nationwide, providing free electricity to the underprivileged across the country, establishing top-notch government schools in every village and locality, establishing neighbourhood clinics in every village and locality, ensuring fair prices for crops to farmers as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, and according full statehood status to Delhi.

Modi Government Is Most Corrupt: Mehbooba Mufti

At the Maha Rally held at Ramlila Maidan, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti made the veiled remark on the central government, she said, the Modi government is the most corrupt government. They have indulged in corruption through fund embezzlement and now using ED for recovery. "Presently, the nation faces challenging circumstances. Individuals are being detained without proper investigation. This resembles the 'Kalyug ka Amrit Kaal'... I'm not referring to specific individuals like Umar Khalid or Mohammad Zubair; rather, I'm addressing your chosen representatives... It's not unexpected for me. Both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, along with myself, former CMs, are currently under house arrest... Anyone who defies the law is deemed a traitor..." the former CM of J&K said.

“Jharkhand Will Not Bow Down, INDIA Will Not Bow Down”

Meanwhile, JMM’s Kalpana Soren used the platform to voice her concern surrounding her husband’s arrest, She said, “Two months ago, Hemant Soren was put in jail. Now, it is up to the people to uproot the dictator.” She added that Jharkhand Will Not Bow Down nor will the INDI Alliance. "I stand before you representing half of the female population of India and nine percent of the tribal community... Today's assembly on this historic ground bears witness to the fact that you have all gathered from every corner of the nation to put an end to the dictatorship..." Kalpana Soren added.