From Mukesh Ambani To Amitabh Bachchan: Top Guests Invited To Ayodhya Ram Temple Event

Ayodhya: In a dazzling display of inclusivity, the much-awaited consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to witness the presence of a myriad of distinguished personalities. From business magnate Mukesh Ambani to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, the guest list reads like a who's who of India's elite.

A Star-Studded Affair

The select list, carefully curated from a pool of about 8,000 invitees, boasts the presence of luminaries from various fields. According to news agency PTI, leading the pack is the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, who is expected to make a grand entrance in a private chartered plane for the auspicious occasion. Joining him from the film fraternity are acclaimed actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Anupam Kher, and Chiranjeevi. The musical realm will be represented by sarod maestro Amjad Ali and the power duo of lyricists Manoj Muntashir and Prasoon Joshi. Notable directors Sanjay Bhansali and Chandraprakash Dwivedi add a touch of cinematic elegance to the affair.

Captains Of Industry And Tycoons Gracing The Occasion

Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his esteemed family—Kokilaben, Neeta, Akash, Anant, daughter-in-law Shloka, and future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant—will be among the distinguished attendees. The guest list further extends to titans of industry, including Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla, Piramal Group's Ajay Piramal, Anand Mahindra of Mahindra and Mahindra, Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka and Ajay Shriram of DCM Shriram. Adding to the corporate luminaries are TCS CEO K Krithivasan and pharmaceutical stalwart K Satish Reddy of Dr Reddy's Pharmaceuticals.

Political Heavyweights And Thought Leaders To Attend The Celebration

The roster continues with political stalwarts such as former Lok Sabha speaker Meera Kumar and former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia. India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, ex-diplomat Amar Sinha and former attorney generals K K Venugopal and Mukul Rohtagi bring their expertise to the esteemed gathering. The list also features a touch of sportsmanship with Indian Women Cricket captain Mitali Raj.

Ahead of the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony on January 22, the Ram Temple Trust authorities have unveiled the first divine look of the Ram Lalla's idol that will be installed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the grand temple being built in Ayodhya. Crafted by the skilled hands of Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, carved from black stone, portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing tall with a golden bow and arrow.

Unveiling The Divine Form

In a meticulously orchestrated buildup to the consecration ceremony, the temple authorities gradually unveiled the idol over two days. Initial glimpses were provided on Thursday when photos of the idol's placement within the sanctum sanctorum were shared, albeit covered with a cloth. Today, they showcased the deity's face along with the gleaming golden bow and arrow, creating a moment of divine revelation.

Divine Features And Symbolism

The idol of Ram Lalla stands beneath a lotus, flanked by Lord Hanuman Ji on the right and Garuda Bhagwan on the left. In the days to come, the idol will also feature a bow in the left hand. A diamond-shaped representation on Ram Lalla's forehead is set to catch the devotees' eyes from a distance.

Lord Surya's Reverence

The positioning of the deity atop the idol honours Lord Surya, emphasizing Lord Ram's lineage in the Ikshvaku dynasty. The depiction pays homage to Lord Surya as the forefather of King Ikshvaku, establishing Lord Ram as a scion of the Solar Dynasty.

Ten Incarnations Of Lord Vishnu

The Ram Lalla idol incorporates representations of all ten ''avatars'' of Lord Vishnu. From Matsya to Kalki, the idol encapsulates the divine lineage and significance of Lord Ram within the broader context of Lord Vishnu's incarnations.

Monumental Artistry

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka has masterfully crafted the 1800-kilogram Bal Swaroop idol. The meticulous details, including the first glimpse of Ram Lalla's face, have stirred waves of joy and devotion across the nation, with social media abuzz with shared images and prayers for the deity's blessings.

Holiday Declared In Several States On Jan 22

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the Central government has declared a half-day holiday for all its offices and institutions nationwide. This strategic move aims to allow employees to actively participate in the celebration of the auspicious event. Echoing similar sentiments, several states have also announced public holidays to mark this significant occasion.

Countdown To Pran Pratishtha: Rituals In Ayodhya

As Ayodhya prepares for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, the sacred rituals have entered their fourth day. The lighting of the ''holy fire'' marks the beginning of the day's ceremonies, with subsequent steps involving the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan.' The idol of Shri Ram Lalla will undergo various rituals, including 'Aushdhadhiwas' and 'Kesaradhiwas,' culminating in the closing of temple doors until the grand ceremony.

Tightened Security In Ayodhya

With 'Pran Pratishtha' Day drawing near, security in Ayodhya's Karsevakpuram, where Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai resides, has been intensified. The city witnesses the installation of Ram Lalla posters, and selfie points emerge near key intersections, amplifying the festive atmosphere.

'Amrit Mahotsava' Celebration In Ayodhya

Ayodhya is immersed in the festivities of 'Amrit Mahotsava' ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad contributes by setting up tea stalls to provide free tea and biscuits to visitors. The sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Ram Temple witnesses worship ceremonies led by Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas, adding to the sacred ambiance.

PM Modi To Lead Rituals

The 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals, symbolizing a momentous occasion. Noteworthy personalities have been invited, and the nation eagerly anticipates this historic event, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual fabric of India.