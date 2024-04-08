From Naxal-Affected Bastar, PM Modi Slams Congress Of Ignoring Poor; Coins New Poll Slogan

BJP leader Narendra Modi coined a new poll slogan from Chhattisgarh's naxal-affected Bastar. Addressing a poll rally, PM Modi accused the Congress of ignoring problems faced by the poor. Modi also said that he visited Bastar today to thank people for supporting the NDA government in the last 10 years. He said that people were wondering what will happen to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic but the NDA government ensured free ration and free vaccine to the people. PM Modi said that Congress used to believe that it had got a license to loot the country after independence but after coming to power in 2014, 'Modi' cancelled that license.

मोदी ने जब घोटालेबाजों का रास्ता रोका, जब बिचौलियों की कमाई बंद की, तबसे इनका पारा सातवें आसमान पर पहुंच गया है।



ये मोदी पर भड़के हुए हैं।



छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस के भ्रष्टाचार पर आज कड़ी कार्रवाई हो रही है।



यहां के युवाओं को जिन्होंने धोखा दिया है, उनकी तेजी से जांच चल रही है।… April 8, 2024

"Where has the country reached in the last 10 years? I have also come to express my gratitude to all of you for the progress the country has made and the support you have given me in that. You people have not only formed the BJP government here but have also strengthened the foundation of developed India," said Modi.

PM Modi said that it was after many decades, India witnessed a stable and strong government of the BJP and the biggest priority of the NDA government has been the welfare of the poor. "For decades after independence, the needs of the poor were ignored by Congress governments. Congress never cared about the poor, never understood their problems. The rich people of the Congress family never understood the meaning of inflation," said Modi.

2014 से पहले लाखों करोड़ रुपये के घोटाले होते थे।



कांग्रेस की सरकार में दिल्ली से एक रुपया निकलता था और सिर्फ 15 पैसे गांव में पहुंचते थे।



बीच के 80 पैसे कांग्रेस खुद लूट लेती थी।



मैंने कांग्रेस की लूट की इस व्यवस्था को बंद कर दिया है।



भाजपा सरकार ने अपने 10 साल में 34 लाख… pic.twitter.com/PovknZzDym — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2024

The senior BJP leader also coined a new poll slogan for the Lok Sabha polls. "The poor people of the country are saying today - 'Kharch kam karaaye, bachat badhaaye baar baar, phir ek baar Modi sarkar," said Modi.

"I decided that I will not relax until I remove all the worries of the poor. Our government made schemes one by one for the poor and gave the poor their rights. The result of these efforts of the government is that more than 25 crore people in the country have come out of poverty," said Modi.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Congress manifesto has an imprint of the Muslim league.