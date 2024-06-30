From Slum to Success: The Journey of UPSC Aspirant Mohammad Hussain Is Nothing Short Of '12th Pass' Movie

UPSC Success Story: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is known to be one of the most challenging competitive exams in India. To pass this exam, candidates require years of effort, patience, and determination. There are no shortcuts to success. Today, we delve into the inspiring story of Mohammad Hussain, whose journey to cracking the UPSC is truly remarkable.

Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Wadi Bunder, Sholapur Lane in Mumbai, secured the 570th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022. His journey to success was marked by immense hardship and perseverance. Hussain lives in a modest hut on the roadside near Mazgaon Dock.

Facing significant social and economic challenges throughout his life, Hussain's achievement stands out among the 933 candidates selected by the UPSC. The 27-year-old's unwavering determination helped him overcome these obstacles. He successfully passed the UPSC exam on his fifth attempt, securing an All India Rank of 570.

Hussain's father began working as a laborer at the dockyard, loading and unloading goods from trucks, and eventually rose to the position of supervisor. His father, Ramzan Saeed, ensured that Hussain received an education at some of the city's prestigious institutions.

"My father encouraged me to bring about change," Hussain said. "My family supported me throughout this journey, ensuring that I remained focused despite domestic challenges. My father even accompanied me to my exams."

Hussain attended St. Joseph's School in Dongri for his formal education and graduated from Elphinstone College in 2018. To prepare for the civil services exam, he enrolled in special coaching programs, including the Indian Civil Services Residential Coaching Institute by the Hajj Committee, a program for Muslim applicants based in Mumbai's Hajj House. He also received coaching from Pune Academy and Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

In an interview, Hussain shared that his initial motivation to pursue a career in civil services stemmed from his visits to government facilities with his father. He expressed gratitude for his father's unwavering support in helping him initiate constructive changes. Hussain also acknowledged his family's consistent support, to the extent that they deliberately refrained from burdening him with any domestic responsibilities.

Mohammad Hussain aspires to secure a position in either the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) or the Indian Police Service (IPS). His journey from a humble hut in a slum to cracking one of the toughest exams in the country is a testament to his resilience and determination.