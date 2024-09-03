'Future Ready': From Land To Sea, India To Enhance Defence Capabilities With Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Purchases

Defence News: In a major step to enhance India's defence capabilities, the Central government has approved acquisitions worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore. The move comes as India is facing a hostile situation on three fronts. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led be Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore. Of the total cost of AoNs, 99% is from Indigenous sources under the Buy (Indian) and Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) categories.

"For modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, the proposal for procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) has been cleared. The FRCV will be a futuristic Main Battle Tank with superior mobility, all-terrain ability, multilayered protections, precision & lethal fires over and real-time situational awareness," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

The army will also procure Air Defence Fire Control Radars, which will detect & track aerial targets and provide firing solutions. "The proposal has also been approved for Forward Repair Team (Tracked) which has suitable cross-country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations. This equipment is designed & developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, and is authorised for both mechanised Infantry Battalion and Armoured Regiment," it said.

A decision has also been taken to enhance the capabilities of the coast guards. "Three AoNs have been accorded to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The procurement of Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels having high operational features in rough weather conditions and Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations, will enhance the capability of ICG to carry out surveillance, patrolling of the maritime zone, search & rescue and disaster relief operations," said the Defence Ministry.

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to late Indian Coast Guard (ICG) DG Rakesh Pal, who was also a member of DAC. The DG passed away due to a heart attack in Chennai on August 18, 2024.