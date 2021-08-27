FYJC Admissions 2021: Maharashtra Class 11 first merit list to release today, direct link to check here

New Delhi: The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra will release FYJC Admissions 2021 first merit list today (August 27, 2021). The officials have revealed that the list is likely to be released at 10 AM today at the official website- 11thadmission.org.

The department will also open the link for the students to click and confirm the admission to the allotted junior college today as well and this link will remain open till August 30, 2021. The students are advised to keep close track of the official website of the department for more information.

Additionally, the students need to note that those who have been allotted the first preference, will compulsorily have to take admission in the allotted Jr. College.

The junior colleges will be uploading the complete status on August 30, 2021.

The students who will be shortlisted will be required to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC first merit list within a particular date and time.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad revealed that a total of 3.75 lakh applications were received for the process out of which 2.37 lakh were from Mumbai, followed by 77,276 from Pune, Amravati, Nagpur and Nashik had 10673, 27239 and 22211 registrations respectively. Out of these only 2.06 lakh applications have been accepted for the Round 1 of the process.

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad informed via Tweet, “Status of registrations and eligible applications for the 1st general round of Centralised Online Admission to FYJC 2021-22 for the MMR & areas within the corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik.”

Live TV