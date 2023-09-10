G20 Summit Day 2 Begins With Wreath Laying Function At Rajghat; Check Full Schedule Here

New Delhi: After a successful first day of the G20 summit being held under India’s presidency in New Delhi, the G20 summit now heads to day 2 of the world leader’s conclave. Day 2 of the G20 summit started with the leaders visiting Delhi’s Raj Ghat to lay wreaths at the Samadhi of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. A musical tribute featuring favourite hymns of Mahatma Gandhi was also played at the wreath-laying function.

#WATCH | G 20 in India: Heads of state and government and Heads of international organizations pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath at Delhi's Rajghat. pic.twitter.com/v4VhHsdxsD — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

The leaders will head for the Bharat Mandapam where a Tree planting ceremony will take place at the South Plaza. This will be followed by the the third session of the G20 summit 'One Future' which will be held at Bharat Mandapam. A G20 exhibition for spouses of World leaders is also scheduled for the 2nd day of the summit.

Earlier on Saturday the Delhi Declaration was adopted. It called on nations to uphold international law, including territorial integrity, international humanitarian law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The declaration envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future, it endorses highlevel principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, voluntary principles of hydrogen, the Chennai principles for a sustainable resilient blue economy and the Deccan principles on food security and nutrition among others

The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paras of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 per cent consensus along with China and Russia in agreement. For the first time, the declaration contained no footnote or Chair’s Summary.

The G20 meeting on Saturday also saw the African Union being inducted as the new permanent member of G20 thereby offering developing nations a greater say in global decision-making

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday also launched the Global Biofuels Alliance in the presence of US President Joe Biden, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio, President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni. The Global Biofuel Alliance is one of the priorities under India’s G20 Presidency.

Brazil, India, and the United States, as leading biofuel producers and consumers, will work together during the next few months towards the development of a Global Biofuels Alliance along with other interested countries. Another major takeaway from Day 1 of the summit, was the announcement launch of a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor by India, the US, Saudi Arabia and the European Union.