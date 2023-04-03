Delegates From 14 Countries To Attend G20 Summit In Agartala Today

Agartala: Delegates from 14 countries on Sunday arrived in Agartala to attend the two-day G20 summit in the city starting from today (April 3) on the theme of `Clean Energy for a Greener Future`.

The delegates and close to 90 high officials arrived at Agartala`s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) international airport at 2 pm on Sunday. They were then checked into Agartala`s Hotel Polo Towers.

The delegates on their visit are likely to visit the historical Albert Ekka Park and then visit the light and sound show at Kumari Tilla near Agartala`s G B Pant Hospital. The delegates will be attending the summit today.

The delegates will also call on Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. The summit will take place at Hapania International Fair Ground in Agartala tomorrow. The state is making massive preparations for the event, and dozens of decorated stalls have been installed at the Hapania indoor exhibition hall.

Stalls belong to various districts of the state showcasing their products. The state has worn an enlightened attire, with paints and decorative material. Minister of Industries and Commerce, Santana Chakma, visited the exhibition hall to inspect the ongoing preparations and stated that Tripura is well prepared to welcome the international and national delegates.

Notably, this is the first time an international meeting of such stature will be held in Tripura. Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha also spoke about the preparedness and the glory of hosting a prestigious G20 meet.

The delegates will visit all the historical and attractive places of the state like Ujjayanta palace, and Nirmahal, among others."I have held review meetings with all the concerned ministries and office heads to take the stock of their preparedness towards the program yesterday and got to know that all are ready to host and are eagerly waiting for the summit to happen.

It should be a great source of encouragement and inspiration for the state of Tripura as the whole world will come to see the state of Tripura with its beautiful and attractive historical places," CM said.

"Tripura is well prepared to host the delegates from the European and other countries of the world in the upcoming G20 summit which has been scheduled to be held on the 3rd and 4th. This is a great pleasure for the people of Tripura as for the first time such a huge kind of program of international standard is going to be held in the state," CM added.