Gangster Goldy Brar, accused of KILLING Sidhu Moosewala, will be brought back to India: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Ahmedabad: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday made a big announcement that notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the brutal murder of popular singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, will be brought to India at any cost. Mann made the announcement shortly after it was reported that the dreaded gangster has been detained in the US and is currently in the custody of the FBI. "I am telling you...That California police have detained him. They have contacted the Indian government and the Punjab Police and informed them about his detention. They have asked whether he needs to be deported...," CM Mann told reporters.

"We will definitely bring Goldy Brar to India as per the treaty with America so that the families which have lost their sons and daughters find some solace. Brar was the main mastermind, and there are others as well whose records are with us," the Punjab Chief Minister added.

Goldy Brar Detained in US

According to intelligence sources, gangster Goldy Brar has been detained in California. He has been taken in custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is set to interrogate him soon, said sources. However, the California Police is yet to make an official statement regarding Goldy Brar's detention.

CM Mann further stated that Brar operated his network through his associates in Pakistan. "We are discussing the issue at the international level so that others are brought here. They will be interrogated and there may be more revelations...Goldy Brar will be very soon in the custody of Punjab police," CM Mann assured.

Interestingly, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had on Wednesday said that he would give Rs 2 crore to anyone who would help nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Singh was in Amritsar city to attend a wedding in Verka. Balkaur said he would not refrain from selling his land for the purpose.

Goldy Brar Fled To Canada in 2017

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. Brar is an active member of the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Brar is also believed to have played a role in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder last month.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 this year. Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

Back-Channel Talks For Brar's Extradition To India

The Government of India is believed to be fully aware of Brar's detention in California and is involved in back-channel talks to assess Brar's status in the US and his possible extradition as he may have applied for asylum. Another suspect in the case, Gurpatwant Pannu, the head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For Justice, is also staying in the US.

The Punjab Police had issued two lookout notices against Goldy Brar. The first was in Sidhu Moosewala's case, while the second was earlier this month for the killing of Pardeep Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, who was accused in a sacrilege case. A Red Corner Notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, was also issued against Brar.

