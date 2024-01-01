trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705007
NewsIndia
GOLDY BRAR

Gangster Goldy Brar Declared Terrorist By Home Ministry

The Home Ministry had earlier declared Lakhbir Singh Landa a terrorist on December 30.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gangster Goldy Brar Declared Terrorist By Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs today declared gangster Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This is yet another action by Amit Shah led Home Ministery which has earlier declared Lakhbir Singh Landa, a Canada-based member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) a terrorist under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!