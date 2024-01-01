Gangster Goldy Brar Declared Terrorist By Home Ministry
The Home Ministry had earlier declared Lakhbir Singh Landa a terrorist on December 30.
The Ministry of Home Affairs today declared gangster Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This is yet another action by Amit Shah led Home Ministery which has earlier declared Lakhbir Singh Landa, a Canada-based member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) a terrorist under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
This is a developing story.
