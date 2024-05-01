Gangster Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Shot Dead By Rival Gang In US: Reports

According to reports, Goldy Brar, an internationally recognized individual linked to the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in the US. The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5:25 PM local time at Fairmont and Holt Avenue, according to a report from News 18. Unidentified attackers allegedly opened fire on Brar and his buddy as they were standing outside his house and then fled the area. Two people were taken to the hospital where one of them died.

Brar's recognized rivals, criminals Arsh Dalla and Lakbhir, have been reported to have taken credit for the attack, citing their long-standing enmity for one another. Lawrence Bishnoi and the other members of the associated gang have not responded to these claims, though.

All About Gangster Goldy Brar

Goldy Brar was born in Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, in 1994 into a family with a history in law enforcement. Also known as Satwinderjit Singh, he was a Canadian-born BA graduate who worked remotely from there in Punjab.

Gurlal Brar, Goldy Brar's cousin, was killed outside a Chandigarh nightclub last year. Bishnoi's gang is said to have targeted Gurlal, a close aide, in vengeance for the death of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pahalwan. Following these incidents, Goldy reportedly went to Canada in 2021. In 2017, he had first entered Canada on a student visa.