Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, Mukhtar Ansari's Close Aide, Shot Dead In Lucknow Court

New Delhi: A gunman dressed as a lawyer entered the Lucknow Civil Court and shot at gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Sanjeev Jeeva on Thursday. The gangster was facing trial for killing BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi. Jeeva fell down after being hit by the bullet and two police officers were also wounded. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kumar Mishra said that DCP West and DCP Central arrived at the court site after hearing about the incident. "DCP West and DCP Central reached the court premises after receiving word of the incident," news agency ANI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kumar Mishra as saying.

"A person opened fire in UP's Lucknow Civil Court. The injured has been sent to Trauma Centre. We do not have any detail as of now," news agency ANI quoted Lucknow DCP as saying.

Commenting on the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Kesav Maurya said, "I do not have this information but if anyone will be involved in such murders, police will take strict action against them, they will not be spared."

Meanwhile, lawyers at the Lucknow Civil Court are staging a protest after firing incident at the court complex.

Further details awaited.