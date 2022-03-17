GATE 2022 results releasing today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, here’s steps to check scores

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur is all set to declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) results today (March 17, 2022).

Once released, the candidates will be able to check the result on the official website of GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. the candidates need to note that the scorecards will be available for downloading on March 21.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering examination 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Gate 2022 Result: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. Click on GATE 2022 result link on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Type your roll number and click on submit

Step 5. Your GATE 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take print out of your scoprecard for future use.

GATE is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies.

For more details related to this the candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of GATE 2022 gate.iitkgp.ac.in .

