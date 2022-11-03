GATE 2023 application form correction begins TOMORROW at gate.iitk.ac.in- Check details here

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will open the GATE 2023 application form correction window tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 correction window will be available online until November 11. Candidates will need to log in with their enrollment ID/email address and password to make modifications to the GATE 2022 form. During this time, applicants who filled out the GATE 2023 form incorrectly can edit their data. Candidates who want to make changes to their information in the IIT Kanpur GATE application form for 2023 must visit the GATE 2023 official website.

GATE 2023 Application Form: Here’s how to edit

Go to the GATE 2023 website at gate.iitk.ac.in .

Select the "GATE 2023 modification" option.

The enrollment ID/email address and password are required to log in using the GATE 2023 form.

After successfully logging in, make any necessary changes to the required fields.

Press the "Submit" button.

Changes to the GATE 2023 application form will result in a charge from the applicant. Any fees paid will not be refunded, with the exception of those for numerous transactions. The GATE admit card 2023 will be available for download from the official website on January 3 for applicants who have successfully registered for GATE 2023.