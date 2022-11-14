GATE 2023: Application modification window to be closed TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in- Steps to edit application form
GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. GATE will be conducted for a total of 100 marks and on 29 papers, details below.
GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) application modification window today, November 14. Candidates may edit their GATE 2023 application on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, if they so choose. The GATE 2023 application form correction window was initially opened on November 8. Candidates can update their date of birth, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, residence, college information, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city in the GATE 2023 application form.
GATE2023: Application modification window closes on Nov 14, 2022. Make sure you have made corrections/ modifications to your applications, by this date.@iitbombay @iiscbangalore @iitdelhi @IITGuwahati @IITKanpur @IITKgp @iitmadras @iitroorkee https://t.co/iVmgAahoYE — GATE 2023 (@AboutGATE2023) November 13, 2022
GATE 2023: Here’s how to edit application form
- Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in
- Click on GATE 2023 application form correction window
- Enter log-in credentials- user id and password
- Make changes in GATE 2023 application form and modify
- Submit the GATE 2023 application form
- Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The admit card for GATE 2023 will be available on January 3, and applicants can get it through the website gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 results will be released on March 16.
