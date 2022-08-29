NewsIndia
GATE 2023 registration begins tomorrow on gate.iitk.ac.in, check application fee, eligibility and more here

The registration process for GATE 2023 will start on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in on August 30, scroll down for eligibility criteria, application fee and other details.

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur will commence the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE 2023 on Tuesday (August 30). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the GATE 2023 exam on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in once the application window opens.

GATE 2023 Exam Dates: February 4,  5 , 11 and February 12, 2023. There are two sessions (forenoon and afternoon) each day. 

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible to apply for GATE 2023. Detailed Eligibility Criteria

GATE 2023 Application Fee

  • Female candidates (per paper) - Rs 850
  • SC / ST / PwD* category candidates (per paper) - Rs 850
  • All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper) - Rs 1700

Here's how to apply for GATE 2023

  • Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • Click on the GATE 2023 registration link that will be available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and log in with the application number generated
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Submit your GATE 2023 application form and download the confirmation page 

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) conducted for twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

GATE exam jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. This year IIT Kanpur is organising the GATE 2023 exam.

