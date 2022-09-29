GATE 2023 Registration ends TOMORROW at gate.iitk.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

GATE 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 registrations would close tomorrow. Candidates must submit their applications before midnight tomorrow if they want to avoid paying a late fee for the post-graduate level exam required for admission to the best technical colleges. The usual registration period, which is free of late fees, ends on September 30, 2022, and GATE 2023 will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. There would be 29 different papers in the exam. Candidates may choose to participate in two papers in accordance with the permitted combinations.

The deadline for late-fee-free applications is September 30, 2022, at roughly midnight. Following the same, aspirants could still sign up for the test until October 7 for a late charge of Rs. 500.

GATE 2023: Registration Fee

For Examination Centres in India Till September 30, 2022 During the Extended Period (1 st Oct. to 7 th Oct. 2022) Female Candidates (all categories) Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 SC/ST/PwD category students Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 Other Candidates Rs. 1700 Rs. 2200

GATE 2023: Here’s how to register online

Interested candidates should go to the GATE website – gate.iitk.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the log in option

Then candidates will have to get themselves registered

Using the registration credentials log in to the account

Fill in the required details and pay the application fee

Cross-check the details, submit the form and take its printout for future reference

Candidates should write down their application information, including their password, email address, and enrollment number. Downloading the admission card and using it for additional procedures will both require it. Those who have not yet registered must do so before they can log in and complete the forms.













