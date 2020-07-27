हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goa SSC 10th result 2020

GBSHSE Goa Board to announce SSC class 10 Result 2020 on July 28; check gbshse.gov.in

Once declared the students can check their Goa Board 10th result 2020 result by entering the required credentials on the official website. 

GBSHSE Goa Board to announce SSC class 10 Result 2020 on July 28; check gbshse.gov.in

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) will declare the SSC or Class 10 Goa Board result 2020 on Tuesday, 28 July. As per the board officials, the result would be announced on Tuesday at 4:30 pm. 

The result will be released on Goa Board's official website gbshse.gov.in.

The Goa board exam results are normally declared by the last week of May but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire examination process got delayed. A total of 19,676 students appeared for the exam this year which was held from 21 May to 6 June.

Once declared the students can check their Goa Board 10th result 2020 result by entering the required credentials on the official website. 

The Goa class 10 board exams were conducted from May 21 to June 6, as they got postponed in March owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Last year, the result was declared on May 21, and the pass percentage was recorded to be 92.47. 

Some of the other websites were students can also get their Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 are - examresults.net/go, schools9.com, KnowYourResult.com

Goa SSC 10th result 2020GBSHSE Goa 10th resultGBSHSE Goa class 10 result 2020GBSHSE 10th result 2020Goa Board Class 10 resultsGoa class 10 result 2020
