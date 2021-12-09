Gen Bipin Rawat last rites: Timings for civilians and military personnel to pay tribute

The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat, who along with his wife and 11 others, died in a chopper crash on Wednesday, will take place in Delhi on Friday (December 10). Civilians and armed personnel can also pay tribute to the late General tomorrow.

ANI tweeted, “Civilians can pay tribute to CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat from 1100-1230 hours at CDS Karaj marg residence tomorrow. Military personnel can pay respects between 1230-1330 hours. Thereafter, the mortal remains will be taken in a gun carriage for funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square.”

The last rites of Brig LS Lidder, who too passed away in the military chopper crash, will also be held at 0915 hours at Delhi Cantt tomorrow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told Parliament that a tri-services inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has started investigation into the helicopter crash that killed India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 others.

Delhi | Civilians can pay tribute to CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat from 1100-1230 hours at CDS Karaj marg residence tomorrow. Military personnel can pay respects between 1230-1330 hours. Thereafter, the mortal remains will be taken in a gun carriage for funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square. — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Singh said in a statement in the Lok Sabha that all efforts were being made to save Group Captain Varun Singh, who was on life support at the military hospital in Wellington.

READ | Ambulance carrying mortal remains met with minor accident

The black box of the military helicopter that crashed was retrieved on Thursday, a critical piece of evidence in the investigation by a tri-services inquiry announced by Singh in Parliament.

As the minister said in a statement that the inquiry would be headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh and the lone survivor was on life support, in Wellington, about six kilometres from the crash site, bugles sounded the last post in honour of those who had been killed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV