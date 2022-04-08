हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

Help Punjab get rid of gangsters: CM Bhagwant Mann to task force

CM Bhagwant Mann reiterated his government's firm commitment to wipe out the menace of gangsterism from Punjab. 

Get Punjab rid of gangsters: CM Bhagwant Mann to task force
File Photo

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told the newly formed anti-gangster task force (AGTF) on Friday to stamp out gangsters from the state for people to repose their full faith and confidence in the law and order machinery, PTI reported. 

Chairing a meeting with the newly constituted AGTF team here, Mann reiterated his government's firm commitment to wipe out the menace of gangsterism from the state and said it is a slur on a peaceful state like Punjab, according to an official release. 

The AGTF would be absolutely empowered with requisite manpower, advanced technology, vehicles and adequate funds, he said. 

As per PTI report, the Punjab government had set up the task force a few days ago with an aim to wipe out gangster's network operating across the state.

An official statement issued here quoted the chief minister as saying that the responsibility of providing security to three crore people in Punjab lies with him and he will "leave no stone unturned to boost their morale on this count".

Mann authorized the AGTF to utilize the services of State Special Operation Cells (SSOCs) at Mohali, Amritsar and Fazilka, in addition to the services offered by the 361 police stations across the state, PTI reported. 

He also asked the AGTF chief to formulate a standing order (SO) for its effective functioning demarcating its role, functions and responsibilities within a week. 

Prominent amongst others who attended the meeting included Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, A Venu Prasad; Principal Secretary Anurag Verma, DGP V K Bhawra, Additional DGP AGTF Promod Ban, AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, DIG AGTF Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and DSP AGTF Bikramjit Singh Brar. 

