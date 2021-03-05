Get your driving license and 18 other services in comfort of your home

New Delhi: Getting a driving license and RC Book for your vehicle is quite a task in our country. One has to visit the office, stand in the long queues. But that all is going to change now. The Ministry of road transport and highways has issued a notification on Friday (March 5) which states that RC, license and 18 other services can be accessed online. The notification also mentioned that many other RTO services will be digitised.

The services will be Aadhaar- authentication based and will try to provide hassle-free services to the citizens.

The official Twitter handle of the ministry said that "Certain services regarding Driving License and Certificate of Registration have been made completely online. Now these services can be availed without going to RTO. With Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, anyone can get the benefit of these contactless services."

Certain services regarding Driving License and Certificate of Registration have been made completely online. Now these services can be availed without going to RTO. With Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, anyone can get the benefit of these contactless services. pic.twitter.com/UBBvbbsGfG — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) March 4, 2021

The Union government issued a draft notification for linking driving license and RC with the 12-digit unique identity number assigned to every Indian citizen. This digitalized service is a development on this notification.

“This will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them to avail these services in a hassle free, contact less manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the RTO office, which will further increase efficiency of the RTO offices as well,” The Ministry of road transport and highways wrote in a separate Twitter post.

Following are the services which can be availed without visiting any office:

- Learner's License

- Renewal of driving license for which test of competence to drive is not required

- Duplicate driving license

- Change of address in driving license and certificate of registration

- Issue of international driving permit

- Surrender of a class of vehicle from license

- Application for temporary registration of the motor vehicle

- Application for registration of the motor vehicle with a fully built body

- Application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration

- Application for grant of NOC for a certificate of registration

- Notice of transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle

- Application for transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle

- Intimation of change of address in the certificate of registration

- Application for registration for driver training from an accredited driver training centre

- Application for registration of motor vehicle of a diplomatic officer

- Application for assignment of fresh registration mark of the motor vehicle of a diplomatic officer

- Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

- Termination of hire-purchase agreement

Live TV