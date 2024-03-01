trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726407
Ghaziabad: Another Horrific Pitbull Attack, 10 Yr Old Girl Critically Injured

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed a ban on three specific dog breeds—Pit bull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino—as pets. 

New Delhi: In a distressing incident in Ghaziabad's Shalimar Garden, a 10-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a pet pitbull while she was playing. The attack, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. yesterday, resulted in deep wounds to the girl's eye, mouth, thigh, and cheek, necessitating her admission to a nearby hospital.

The victim, identified as Alia, the daughter of Naz Mohammad, was playing near her residence in the B-7 DLF area of Shalimar Garden when the neighbor's pitbull from building B-8, owned by Parveen, launched the vicious attack. Following the incident, Alia was initially taken to Delhi's GTB Hospital and subsequently to other private hospitals before being admitted to Kaushambi Max Hospital for treatment.

"The pitbull inflicted severe bites to the girl's eye, mouth, thigh, and cheek, causing significant injury," authorities reported. The ongoing surgery at Max Hospital has been underway for over three hours in an effort to treat the grievous injuries sustained by the young girl due to the dog attack.

Last year, separate incidents in Ghaziabad saw two children, aged 7 to 8 years old, attacked by pet pitbulls. In one instance, a 7-year-old boy had his left ear and a portion of his lip bitten off by the pitbull.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed a ban on three specific dog breeds—Pit bull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino—as pets. For those who already have these breeds, the corporation mandated the owners to get them registered by December 2022. 

The incident has sparked concerns over the safety of residents, especially children, in areas where such dogs are kept. Authorities are urged to take swift action to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of the community.

