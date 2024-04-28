New Delhi: A 25-year-old engineering student met a tragic demise in the early hours of Friday, after allegedly shot dead by the father of a woman he was romantically involved with in Ghaziabad. The accused, Rajesh Kumar Singh, is a former BSF (Border Security Force) personnel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav told PTI that the victim, identified as Vipul was a BTech student. He fell victim to the fatal incident within a flat in the Crossing Republic area at about 3:30 am.

As per reports, the suspect summoned the victim to his daughter's apartment, where, amidst a heated argument, he fired several rounds at him. The suspect then called the police himself to report the incident. Singh, presently employed in a private security capacity, reportedly engaged in a verbal dispute with Vipul upon arriving at the location. The fight ended with Singh firing five rounds at Vipul.

The victim was allegedly in a relationship with the daughter of the accused, reported PTI quoting the officer. Yadav said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.