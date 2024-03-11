Ghazipur News: 5 Killed, 11 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After High-Tension Wire Falls On It

The tragic incident took place after Five people were killed and eleven injured on Monday when a bus came in contact with an overhead high-voltage wire under the Mardah police station of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident took place when members of a marriage party from Mau were on their way to Mahahar temple in the Mardah police station area, SHO Dharmendra Kumar Pandey said in a conversation with PTI.

The police informed that the bus came in contact with a high-tension electric line and caught fire and killed five people. District Information Officer Rakesh Kumar said that the district magistrate and other senior officials had reached the spot. The relief and rescue operations are going on.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath showered his condolence in his post on X and announced the compensation of 5 lakh rupees to the family of each of the deceased and 50,000 rupees to each of the gravely injured persons. The CM also declared that free treatment will be given to injured.

"The loss of lives in an accident in Ghazipur district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Yogi said.