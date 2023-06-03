topStoriesenglish2617359
NewsIndia
ABDUCTED

Girl, 14, Abducted, Raped In UP's Ballia: Police

After he could not find her, the girl's father on Friday filed a complaint against Khan, accusing him of kidnapping, SHO Rajesh Mishra said.

Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:25 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Girl, 14, Abducted, Raped In UP's Ballia: Police

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a village here, police said on Saturday. The girl was allegedly abducted by 22-year-old Javed Khan alias Raja on May 25, they said. After he could not find her, the girl's father on Friday filed a complaint against Khan, accusing him of kidnapping, SHO Rajesh Mishra said. The same day police traced the girl, who in her testimony said Khan raped her and threatened to kill her, Mishra said. Javed Khan was arrested from Ghorhara village on Saturday morning and booked under several sections of IPC as well as under the POCSO Act, the SHO added.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!