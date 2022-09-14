NewsIndia
ARPITA MUKHERJEE PARTHA CHATTERJEE CASE

'Give BAIL, let me live PLEASE...', Partha Chatterjee BREAKS DOWN during hearing, ED wants THIS

SSC Scam: As expected on Wednesday, the ED appealed to the court to remand the Partha-Arpita duo again. According to sources, many illegal transactions have been found. The locations of several properties and documents have also been found. ED has claimed in court that black money had been made white through him.

Sep 14, 2022
  • Partha Chatterjee was arrested on July 23 on the charge of a 'scam' in the field of education.
  • After three rounds of ED custody, he is currently imprisoned in the Presidency Jail.
  • After 14 days of jail custody, Partha was again produced in court through virtual media on Wednesday.

Former state education minister of Bengal Partha Chatterjee broke down in tears during the SSC recruitment-corruption case hearing. Partha was heard saying in court, "Give bail, let me live." After 14 days of jail custody, Partha was again produced in court through virtual media on Wednesday. Arpita Mukherjee, 'Intimate Friend' of Partha, was also presented virtually. Partha's lawyer appealed for bail. During the hearing, the former minister of the state broke down in tears when the issue of his bail came up.

Partha was arrested on July 23 on the charge of a 'scam' in the field of education. After three rounds of ED custody, he is currently imprisoned in the Presidency Jail. During the virtual hearing on Wednesday, Judge Bidyut kumar Roy said, "Partha can say anything if he wants." After that, the former minister brought up the subject of his political life to the judge. Partha was the leader of the opposition in the state during the Left period. He can also be heard talking about that time. According to court sources, Partha told the judge that he had to take medicine three times a day. He needs regular treatment. Investigators searched his house for 30 hours but could not find anything. Partha is seen raising the question why he is not getting bail?

As expected on Wednesday, the ED appealed to the court to remand the Partha-Arpita duo again. According to sources, many illegal transactions have been found. The locations of several properties and documents have also been found. ED has claimed in court that black money had been made white through him. Not only that, referring to the hundreds of bank accounts that have been found so far, the ED lawyer said that it is very important to keep him in jail and interrogate Partha and Arpita further.

Arpita Mukherjee Partha Chatterjee CaseMamata BanerjeeEDBengal SSC scam

