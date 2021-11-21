हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Give us one opportunity and you'll stop voting for other parties: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal tells auto-taxi drivers in poll-bound Uttarakhand

Kejriwal said that there is no government in India that has taken care of its auto-taxi people. "The auto people of Delhi consider me as their brother," he said.

File Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (November 21, 2021) visited Haridwar. 

Kejriwal interacted with the auto-taxi drivers in the city and told them that they will stop voting for other parties if they give AAP one opportunity.

"In 2020 polls, I had said in Delhi to not vote for me if I hadn't worked. Nobody dares to say this before polls. Today I ask you to give us an opportunity, you'll then stop voting for other parties," the Delhi CM promised. 

Kejriwal, who has been constantly visiting the poll-bound state for the past few months, also told the auto-taxi drivers that he will introduce faceless RTO services and will provide free treatment for accident victims.

He also told them that his government will not take any fitness fees from them.

Kejriwal also said that there is no government in the whole country which has taken care of its auto-taxi people.

"The auto people of Delhi consider me as their brother," he added.

This is noteworthy that retired Army colonel Ajay Kothiyal is the chief ministerial candidate for AAP in Uttarakhand Assembly polls. 

Kejriwal had earlier visited Uttrakhand on August 17 and September 19 and had promised to make Uttarakhand the 'spiritual capital' of the country.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal is also scheduled to visit Punjab on Monday and is likely to meet Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood, who is going to context the 2022 Assembly elections.

The AAP chief will also visit Amritsar on Tuesday.

Punjab and Uttrakhand are among five states slated to go to assembly polls early next year. 

(With agency inputs)

