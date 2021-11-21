Give us one opportunity and you'll stop voting for other parties: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal tells auto-taxi drivers in poll-bound Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (November 21, 2021) visited Haridwar.

Kejriwal interacted with the auto-taxi drivers in the city and told them that they will stop voting for other parties if they give AAP one opportunity.

"In 2020 polls, I had said in Delhi to not vote for me if I hadn't worked. Nobody dares to say this before polls. Today I ask you to give us an opportunity, you'll then stop voting for other parties," the Delhi CM promised.

In 2020 Delhi polls, I had said to not vote for me if I hadn't worked. Nobody dares to say this before polls. Today I ask you to give us an opportunity, you'll forever stop voting for BJP & Congress. -CM @ArvindKejriwal to Auto-Taxi drivers in Uttarakhand, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/4yMYwx3Csw — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 21, 2021

Kejriwal, who has been constantly visiting the poll-bound state for the past few months, also told the auto-taxi drivers that he will introduce faceless RTO services and will provide free treatment for accident victims.

He also told them that his government will not take any fitness fees from them.

CM @ArvindKejriwal's Big Promise to the Auto-Taxi drivers of Uttarakhand: Will bring systemic change

Introduce Faceless RTO services

Free treatment for accident victims

No more fitness fees "आपकी समस्या सुलझाने की जिम्मेदारी मेरी, हमारी सरकार बनाने की जिम्मेदारी आपकी।" pic.twitter.com/ejCqY8oJlg — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 21, 2021

Kejriwal also said that there is no government in the whole country which has taken care of its auto-taxi people.

"The auto people of Delhi consider me as their brother," he added.

हमने Lockdown में Delhi के 1.5 Lakh Auto वालों के Account में 150 Crore रुपए Direct Transfer किया। पूरे देश में कोई सरकार नहीं है जिसने अपने Auto-Taxi वालों का ख्याल रखा हो। दिल्ली के ऑटो वाले मुझे अपना भाई मानते हैं। - CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/mrgaOEQnst — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 21, 2021

This is noteworthy that retired Army colonel Ajay Kothiyal is the chief ministerial candidate for AAP in Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Kejriwal had earlier visited Uttrakhand on August 17 and September 19 and had promised to make Uttarakhand the 'spiritual capital' of the country.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal is also scheduled to visit Punjab on Monday and is likely to meet Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood, who is going to context the 2022 Assembly elections.

The AAP chief will also visit Amritsar on Tuesday.

Punjab and Uttrakhand are among five states slated to go to assembly polls early next year.

(With agency inputs)

