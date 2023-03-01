Global Warming Effect: India Records Warmest February Since 1877; Centre Issues Heat Wave Advisory

New Delhi: Linking the rising trend to the phenomenon of global warming, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that India recorded its warmest February this year since 1877 with average maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees celsius.

"The entire globe is living in an era of global warming. We are living in a warming world," SC Bhan, the Head of the Hydromet and Agromet Advisory Services of IMD, told reporters when asked whether the high temperatures were an indication of climate change.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Bhan also said that there was little probability of heat waves in March, but most parts of the country could experience "extreme weather conditions" in April and May.

The monthly average minimum temperature over the Indian region was the fifth highest during this February since 1901.

The IMD official also informed that the rainfall average over the country is most likely to be normal (83-117 per cent of long period average) in March.

The long period average of rainfall over the country as a whole during March based on data from 1971-2020 is about 29.9 mm.

He also said that below-normal rainfall was expected over most areas of northwest India, west-central India, and some parts of east and northeast India.

Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of peninsular India, east-central India, and some isolated pockets of northeast India, Bhan said.

Centre Issues Advisory For Protection Against Heat Wave

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory, listing the dos and don'ts for protection against the expected heat wave.

As part of a national action plan on heat-related illness, the ministry advised citizens to avoid high-protein food and cooking during the peak summer hours besides asking them to not get out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

In the advisory, the ministry also asked people to drink sufficient water whenever possible, even if not thirsty.

It also asked people to use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk/lassi, fruit juices with some added salt, and stay indoors in well-ventilated and cool places.

Citizens were also advised to consume fresh fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, lemon, and orange, wear thin, loose, cotton garments preferably light coloured ones, and cover their heads using an umbrella, hat, cap, towel, and other traditional head gear during exposure to direct sunlight and not go out barefoot.

"Do not leave children or pets in a parked vehicle. The temperature inside a vehicle could get dangerous," the advisory read.

"Block direct sunlight and heat waves: Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of your house. Open them up at night to let cooler air in," it said.

"If going outdoors, limit your outdoor activity to cooler times of the day i.e., morning and evening," it added.