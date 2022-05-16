हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GBSHSE

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 announced at gbshse.info; here's direct link

GBSHSE Class 12th Term 1 Exam Results 2022: Follow this step-by-step guide to download your marksheet for Goa Board Class 12th Term 1 Exams.

New Delhi: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has given out the results for the Goa Board Class 12th Term 1 Exam 2022 on Monday (May 16, 2022). The examination results for the Goa Board Class 12th Term 1 Exam have been released on GBSHSE's official website.

GBSHSE Class 12th Results 2022: Where to check result?

Goa Board 12th Exam 2022 exam results are available at gbshse.info.

GBSHSE Class 12th Results 2022: How to check result?

  • GBSHSE Class 12th students need to visit GBSHSE's official website at gbshse.info.
  • Click on the 'SSC, HSC Marks 2022 for Term 1 exams can now be downloaded' flashed on the homepage of the website.
  • Enter your login credentials in the portal
  • You will be able to view the Goa Board Result 2022 for SSC, HSSC Term 1 examinations marks
  • You can download the markesheet and print a copy of it as well

The Goa Board SSC Results have been declared for almost 25,000 students who appeared for it. On the other hand, 15,000 students who appeared for GBSHSE HSSC can also access their results now.

The Goa Board 12th Exams for Term 1 were conducted from December 2021 to January 2022.

