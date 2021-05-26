Goa CM Pramod Sawant vows to fight case against Tarun Tejpal till woman gets justice

Panaji (Goa): The Goa government has filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court against former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal`s acquittal verdict in an alleged sexual assault case. Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that the state government will fight this case until the woman gets justice.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant told ANI, "We have filed an appeal in Bombay High Court against the verdict (acquittal of Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, in alleged sexual assault case). The state government will fight this case until the woman gets justice."

The former Editor-in-Chief of the Tehelka investigative magazine had been accused by a junior colleague of sexually assaulting her at a five-star resort in Goa.

Tejpal, who was already out on bail, had been booked under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault) of the Indian Penal Code for sexually assaulting a woman in 2013.

He was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after allegedly raping his colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa. On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him with various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement.

Tejpal pleaded not guilty, but the charges were framed. He moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months.

On May 21, the Additional District and Sessions Court in North Goa had acquitted Tejpal from all the charges, giving him the benefit of doubt. The court observed that there was no evidence to support the allegations made by the complainant woman.

Meanwhile, the Goa CM described the order as "unfortunate" and said that his government would challenge it in the High Court.

(With Agency Inputs)

