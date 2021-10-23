Goa means nature, tourism, but today it also means new model of development: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 23, 2021) interacted with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' programme. During his interaction, PM Modi said that Goa means nature and tourism, but today it also means a new model of development and a reflection of collective efforts.

He stated that in the last 1.5-2 years, Goa has faced not just the COVID-19 pandemic but also several cyclones and floods.

"Goa's tourism sector faced several difficulties, but the state and Central governments continued the relief work incessantly," PM Modi said.

गोवा यानि आनंद, गोवा यानि प्रकृति, गोवा यानि टूरिज्म। लेकिन आज मैं ये भी कहूंगा- गोवा यानि विकास का नया मॉडल। गोवा यानि सामूहिक प्रयासों का प्रतिबिंब। गोवा यानि पंचायत से लेकर प्रशासन तक विकास के लिए एकजुटता: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 23, 2021

The Prime Minister said that Goa has both rural culture as well as attractive urban life and that the coastal state has both agricultural land and opportunities in a blue economy.

"Goa has everything needed for the development of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister stated that the Central government schemes for women are being successfully implemented on the ground-level in Goa and that these schemes are also being expanded.

Interacting with beneficiaries of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme. https://t.co/zJpzCA3RbN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2021

He said that the infrastructure being developed in Goa will also help in increasing the income of farmers, livestock farmers and fishermen.

"This year, the fund for modernisation of rural infrastructure in Goa has been increased by five times as compared to earlier," PM Modi informed.