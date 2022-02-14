Goa registers nearly 79% voting in Assembly polls 2022

Panaji: Goa on Monday (February 14) registered a very high voter turnout of 78.94 per cent in polling for the 40 Assembly seats which passed off peacefully with no untoward incident reported from any part of the state which witnessed a multi-cornered contest, officials said.

The electoral fate of 301 candidates was locked in EVMs which will be opened on March 10, 2021 for counting. Addressing a press conference here, Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said the highest voting was registered in the Sankhalim constituency in North Goa at 89.61 per cent, while the lowest voter turnout was 70.20 per cent at Benaulim in South Goa.

He said the overall voting percentage was 78.94. "This is a tentative percentage of voting, while the exact data would be available later," the poll officer said.

Live TV