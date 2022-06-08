Kochi: Kerala gold smuggling case took a new twist on Tuesday when prime accused Swapna Suresh revealed that she has declared in court about the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter in the matter. She claimed that baggage containing currency was sent to Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016, but the Chief Minister sharply reacted and termed Swapna Suresh`s allegations a "part of the political agenda".

"I have already given 164 statements in court about a threat to my life. I have declared in court about all the people involved in this case. I have also filed a petition seeking protection in court. They are considering it. I have declared in the court about what is the involvement of M Sivasankar (then principal secretary to Kerala CMO), the Chief Minister, CM`s wife Kamala, CM`s daughter Veena, his secretary CM Raveendran, then Chief Secretary Nalini Netto IAS, then minister KT Jaleel," ANI quoted Swapna Suresh as saying.

"Way back in 2016, Sivasankar contacted me while the Chief Minister was in Dubai. At that time, I was the secretary at the consulate. Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten a bag which should be delivered to Dubai immediately. As per the instruction of the consulate general, the bag was handed over to a diplomat at the consulate. When the bag was brought in by the consulate official, we realised that it contained currency. We have a scanning machine in the consulate. Then we have to scan whatever parcel arrives there. That`s how it all started," she was further quoted.

She said that she only followed the instructions of Sivasankar and did what he said to her, adding "Surprisingly, we have delivered biriyani vessels with huge weight from the Consul General`s house to Cliff House (CM`s official house) in the vehicle of the consulate. This was according to the instructions of Sivasankar. It was not just biryani, it had metal objects. There have been many incidents like this. When taken to Cliff House I think it`s common sense (on asking about whether CM is aware or not)."

Urging the court and the probe agencies to conduct proper investigation, Swapna said, "Everything else has been said in court. There is a case going on and the investigation should be proper. If everyone is involved, according to the decree of involvement, the court and the investigation agencies should listen to an accused and understand what is their involvement."

'Political agenda', Kerala CM rebuts Swapna Suresh's allegations

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharply reacted to prime accused Swapna Suresh's allegations in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, and termed it a "part of the political agenda". CM Vijayan said that the same statement are being repeated by the accused.

"These comments by the accused are part of the political agenda. The public had already dismissed this agenda. After an interval, they are making the accused repeat the same statement. There is not even an iota of facts in this allegation. If you think that by spreading these lies, you can destroy the determination of the government and political leadership, I am reminding you that this is a futile exercise," ANI quoted CM Vijayan as saying.

"I strongly believe that society will give an apt reply to those who think that they can benefit from this," the Chief Minister said, adding that the public will dismiss the "fake allegations" aimed at tarnishing his government.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

Prime accused Swapna, who spent 16 months behind bars, was released from jail in November last year. Earlier this year, Swapna Suresh had alleged that she was exploited and manipulated by M Sivasankar, principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The statements came after Sivasankar in his upcoming autobiography "Aswathamavu: Verum Oru Aana" alleged that Swapna had trapped him by gifting him an iPhone. Sivasankar was arrested on October 28, 2020, after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition.

In his upcoming book, Sivasankar alleged that Swapna had deceived him and that she was the mastermind of the gold smuggling racket, according to vernacular media reports. Sivasankar was released on bail on February 4, last year.

The Enforcement Directorate, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the customs department probed the case.

(With ANI Inputs)