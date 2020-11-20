हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala gold smuggling case

Gold smuggling case: NIA conducts searches at five locations in Kerala

The NIA conducted searches at five locations in Mallapuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala.

Gold smuggling case: NIA conducts searches at five locations in Kerala
Representational Image: Reuters

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday (November 20) conducted searches at five locations in Kerala in connection with the gold smuggling case, wherein 30 Kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores on July 5 this year. 

"Today (20.11.2020), NIA conducted searches at five locations in Mallapuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala in the Kerala gold smuggling case pertaining to seizure of 30 Kg gold worth Rs 14.82 Crores on 5th July 2020 at Trivandrum International Airport from the baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram," according to the NIA statement.

The probe agency conducted searches at five locations in Mallapuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala in the gold smuggling case pertaining to the seizure of 30 Kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores on 5th July 2020 at Trivandrum International Airport from the baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram.

Live TV

The searches were conducted at the residences of five accused persons, Mohamed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, Ramzan P, and Muhammed Mansoor. These persons conspired with the already arrested accused and facilitated the smuggling of gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate General, and its disposal.

During searches, the NIA also seized several electronic items and documents. So far, 21 accused have been arrested in the case, and the investigation is continued.

Tags:
Kerala gold smuggling caseGold smugglingNIA raids
Next
Story

Major announcement! Will CBSE board exams 2021 schedule be announced soon? Know official statement
  • 90,04,365Confirmed
  • 1,32,162Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42M39S

Taal Thok Ke: Is the country heading towards lockdown again?