Gold smuggling case: NIA conducts searches at five locations in Kerala

"Today (20.11.2020), NIA conducted searches at five locations in Mallapuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala in the Kerala gold smuggling case pertaining to seizure of 30 Kg gold worth Rs 14.82 Crores on 5th July 2020 at Trivandrum International Airport from the baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram," according to the NIA statement.

The searches were conducted at the residences of five accused persons, Mohamed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, Ramzan P, and Muhammed Mansoor. These persons conspired with the already arrested accused and facilitated the smuggling of gold through import cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate General, and its disposal.

During searches, the NIA also seized several electronic items and documents. So far, 21 accused have been arrested in the case, and the investigation is continued.