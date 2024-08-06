Advertisement
INDIA-BANGLADESH TIES

Government Chairs All-Party Meeting Over Bangladesh Situation, S Jaishankar Attends

The government is chairing an all-party meeting on Tuesday over the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in neighbouring Bangladesh amid violent protests.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Picture source: ANI)

New Delhi: The government is chairing an all-party meeting on Tuesday to assess and strategize its stance regarding the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in neighboring Bangladesh amid ongoing violent protests.

Sheikh Hasina's 15-year tenure as Bangladesh's prime minister concluded on Monday as she fled the country after more than a month of violent protests. The military has announced plans to establish an interim government. According to the Dhaka Tribune, at least 135 people were killed in Bangladesh on Monday amid unrest involving police shootings, mob violence, and widespread arson across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been updated on the situation in Bangladesh by Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. However, it remains unclear if Modi will meet with Hasina, who has taken refuge in India for over 15 hours now. 

