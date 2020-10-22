Government issues stern warning to Twitter over location settings showing Leh in China

India on Thursday (October 22) issued a strict warning to Twitter over location settings in microblogging site showing Leh as part of China. Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT Ajay Sawhney has written a stern letter to CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey conveying strong disapproval of Indian government over misrepresentation of map of India.

Earlier Twitter had shown geo-location of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Republic of China. Secretary IT in his letter has reminded Twitter that Leh is headquarter of Union Territory of Ladakh and both Ladakh as well as Jammu and Kashmir are integral and inalienable parts of India governed by the Constitution of India.

India has asked Twitter to respect the sensitivities of its citizens. In the letter, Sawhney mentioned that any attempt by Twitter to disrespect sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, is totally unacceptable. He added that it is also unlawful.

Sawhney also said that such attempts not only brings disrepute to Twitter but also raises questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.