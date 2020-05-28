Government lifts restriction on export of Paracetamol, moves it to free category

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday lifted the restrictions imposed on the export of Paracetamol – a medicine which is used in treatment of COVID-19 infection and treating fever.

According to reports, Paracetamol has now been moved to free category from restricted one. The restriction on the export of Paracetamol was imposed on March 3 to ensure its availability in the local market

GSK is the biggest producer of Paracetamol. Earlier on April 17, the government had lifted the ban imposed on the export of formulations made from Paracetamol amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification that the formulations made from Paracetamol including fixed-dose combinations will be made available for export with immediate effect.

However, the DGFT notification stated that the restrictions imposed on the export of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue to be in place.

Paracetamol, also known by the name of acetaminophen, was first made in 1877. The other trade names for paracetamol include Tylenol and Panadol.

The drug is mainly used to treat fever and provide mild to moderate pain relief. Paracetamol is also sold in combinations with other medicines. It is also used to cure severe pain, such as pain felt after surgery and cancer pain.

Paracetamol is available in India in many formulations including liquid suspension, tablets, drops, injection and rectal suppositories with varied concentrations.