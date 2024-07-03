'Government Responsible For Incident': Akhilesh Yadav Takes Swipe At BJP Over Hathras Stampede

New Delhi: Samajwadi party and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP government of the satsang stampede incident that took place in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. SP leader said that this is not the first incident where negligence was seen.

On Hathras stampede, the SP leader said that it incident was very painful and that loss of life in this incident was due to the negligence of the Uttar Pradesh government

"It is a very painful incident. We are saddened by this incident. The Uttar Pradesh government and administration are fully responsible for this incident. The loss of lives in this incident is due to the negligence of the government. Some injured persons died due to lack of proper treatment. " Yadav said.

#WATCH | On Hathras stampede, Samajwadi Party chief & MP Akhilesh Yadav says, " It is a very painful incident. We are saddened by this incident. The Uttar Pradesh government and administration are fully responsible for this incident. The loss of lives in this incident is due to… pic.twitter.com/k1u88pmzS8 July 3, 2024

Samajwadi party leader accused BJP and said the saffron party was responsible for this tragic incident. He added that this is not the first time negligence was seen.

"The BJP govt is responsible for this incident...This is not the first incident where negligence was seen. SOPs for large gatherings should be made to ensure that such incidents do not occur again," he added.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath arrived at the incident spot in Hathras on Wednesday. CM Yogi also chaired a meeting with officials regarding the Hathras Accident.