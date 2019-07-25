Grand museum dedicated to all former Prime Ministers will be built in Delhi: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that a grand museum, dedicated to all former Prime Ministers of the country, will be built in the national capital. Addressing an event to release a book on former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, PM Modi asked family members of his predecessors to share different aspects of lives of all leaders.

“There will be a museum for all former Prime Ministers who have served our nation. I invite their families to share aspects of the lives of former PMs be it Charan Singh Ji, Deve Gowda Ji, IK Gujral Ji and Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji,” said Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime minister also used the opportunity to launch a veiled attack on the Congress party, saying “there is a coterie of people who have created adverse images of greats like Dr Ambedkar and Sardar Patel”. He added that the “same coterie destroyed” the image of former prime minister Morarji Desai.

“There is a coterie of people who have created adverse images of greats like Dr. Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. This same coterie destroyed the image of Morarji Bhai. They created labels, narratives and titles for our former Prime Ministers,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the contributions of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, saying that the leader “walked for our farmers, poor and marginalised”. The Prime Minister alleged that the historic padyatra of Chandra Shekhar was not honoured.

He said, “These days, even if a small leader does a 10-12 km Padyatra, it is covered on TV. But, why did we not honour the historic Padyatra of Chandra Shekhar Ji. He walked for our farmers, poor and marginalised. This is among the great injustices we have done to such a great leader.”

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, took to microblogging site Twitter saying that the decision to build a museum for all former Prime Ministers depits PM Modi's belief that "India has been made by the collective efforts of leaders and people.

