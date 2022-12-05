GRAP Stage III implemented in Greater Noida, Construction work banned



Greater Noida, Dec 5 (IANS) The rules under the Graded Response Action Plan`s (GRAP) Stage 3 have been implemented in Delhi-NCR, wherein construction work has been completely banned.



The ban has affected the hundreds of projects being built in the area, affecting as much as 150 group housing societies and their buyers.

About 60 of these projects are registered with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. Apart from this, houses, shops and other buildings planned in the sector will not be constructed.

The ban on construction projects was also implemented for about 15 days in November.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Greater Noida reached the dark red zone on December 4, leading to the implementation of GRAP Stage 3.

Only the construction work of Metro, Railway etc. will be exempted from the ban.

Industries falling under various categories will remain closed for 2 to 4 days a week as per the rules.

The paper industry will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. The rice mills will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday and the textile industry will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)



