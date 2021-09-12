Grateful to PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah for the trust they reposed in me: Gujarat CM-elect Bhupendra Patel

New Delhi: Bhupendra Patel, who will take oath as the next Gujarat Chief Minister, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda for reposing their trust in him.

Patel, who is an aide of former CM Anandiben Patel, said her blessings are with him. "The government has worked well so that development reaches the last person. We will plan anew and discuss with the organisation to take forward the development works," PTI quoted Patel as saying.

He said he was also grateful to the Gujarat leadership, including outgoing CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, C R Paatil and other leaders for trusting him with the top job.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Ghatlodia MLA for being unanimously selected as the leader of the BJP legislature party. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to @Bhupendrapbjp on being elected the leader of Gujarat the legislature party,” Shah tweeted.

The Home Minister added, “I believe under the guidance and leadership of Narendra Modi, the state's continuous development journey will get new energy and momentum and Gujarat will continue to be a leader in good governance and public welfare.

श्री @Bhupendrapbjp जी को @BJP4Gujarat विधायक दल का नेता चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। मुझे विश्वास है कि @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन व आपके नेतृत्व में प्रदेश की अनवरत विकास यात्रा को नई ऊर्जा व गति मिलेगी और गुजरात सुशासन व जनकल्याण में निरंतर अग्रणी बना रहेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 12, 2021

The swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel will take place on Monday, state BJP president CR Paatil said.

Commenting on his successor, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, "Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership."

Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA, won Assembly election from Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad in 2017 by a margin of over 1.17 lakh votes. He served as the chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) between 2015 and 2017. From 2010 and 2015, he was also the standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the largest urban local body in Gujarat.

Patel is also a trustee of Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra, an organisation dedicated to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community, PTI reported.

(With agency inputs)

