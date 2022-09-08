Never-ending trouble for Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP raises questions about converting the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon into a 'MAZAR' in Mumbai. The BJP has also raised questions about Uddhav Thackeray's silence. Along with this, the answer has also been sought from Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar. The BJP alleges that when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon in Mumbai was converted into a 'MAZAR' by decorating it with marble and LED lights. Raising this issue, BJP leader Ram Kadam sought answers from Uddhav Thackeray as well as the NCP and Congress, which were partners in the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Yakub Memon was convicted by TADA's special court in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Memon was the brother of Tiger Memon, the main conspirator of those blasts. Yakub Memon was sentenced to death by a TADA court in 2007. After this, terrorist Yakub was hanged on 30 July 2015, after which Yakub's body was buried in Bada graveyard in Mumbai. The BJP alleges that when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, this grave was decorated. Tiles were installed around it and the grave was decorated with LED lights.

The BJP MLA Kadam said, "The terrorist who kills thousands of innocent people of Mumbai at the behest of Pakistan, respect to such a terrorist... All this has happened under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Marble and LED lights were installed all around it. Security has been put in place. Why was Thackeray silent when the mazar was being built? What was the secret behind his silence? The misdeed of converting terrorist Yakub Memon's grave into a mazar happened in front of Udhav Thackeray's eyes. Is this Thackeray's love for Mumbai? Yakub, a terrorist who killed thousands of people."