New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress party and accused them of risking India's unity and security due to their 'greed for power.' He targeted the party for its alliance with Omar Abdullah's National Conference (NC), claiming this partnership compromises the country's integrity for political gain.

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress-NC Alliance in J&K

Following Congress's announcement of a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference (NC) ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP leader Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of compromising the nation's unity and security for political gain.

Accusations On Social Media

Amit Shah took to social media platform X and stated, "The Congress party, which has repeatedly risked the nation's unity and security to satiate its greed for power, has once again exposed its ulterior motives by allying with the Abdullah family's 'National Conference' in the Jammu and Kashmir elections."

NC's Manifesto

Shah questioned whether Congress supports the promises made in the NC's manifesto, including "a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir," and the restoration of Article 370 and 35A. He suggested these promises would lead to a return of unrest and terrorism in the region.

Concerns Over Dialogue with Pakistan and LoC Trade

Further, Shah asked if Congress supports the NC's stance on engaging in dialogue with Pakistan rather than focusing on the youth of Kashmir and the proposal to resume LoC trade with Pakistan. Shah asserts that this will foster terrorism.

Reinstating Relatives of Terrorists in Government Jobs

Shah also criticized the alliance's support for reinstating the relatives of those involved in terrorism and stone-pelting into government jobs, arguing that this would bring back terrorism and extremism.

Cultural and Political Changes

The BJP leader raised additional concerns, questioning whether Congress supports renaming cultural landmarks, promoting economic corruption, and enforcing discriminatory politics between Jammu and the Valley, as suggested by the NC's platform.

The alliance announcement came after a meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and NC chief Farooq Abdullah. The parties decided to contest all 90 seats in the upcoming assembly polls. The formal alliance was confirmed by NC patron Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, emphasizing unity and a collective fight against divisive forces.

J&K Vidhan Sabha Elections

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with results expected on October 4. This will be the first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.