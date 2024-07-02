Advertisement
Greenbay: Your Gateway To Exquisite Green Living

Sipping a cup of tea in your balcony under a clear sky and your eyes overlooking the gracious greens, it's a home you would look forward to returning to after a hectic day of work. A house on a piece of land that you own and a roof that is only yours.

With urbanisation making way for high-rise apartment complexes the deep-seated desire for an independent house on an independent plot has turned into an unrealisable dream.

But what if someone told you that you can still possess an independent house? It is something that you would find hard to believe. But wait, don't dismiss the thought; you can still own a plot. And that too in one of the prime, emerging and sought-after areas - Yamuna Expressway.

Land will always be a sought-after asset

Land has always been a sought-after asset class and will continue to be. However, with the rising land prices and lack of availability, plotted development slacked in pace. At the same time, there was a growing desire among residents to lead a fulfilling and integrated lifestyle, and with apartments offering such amenities as clubs, swimming pools, recreational areas and top-tier security at a much lesser price point, plots fell out from the people's perception.

With such a high demand, a few visionary developers have set out to help people realise their dreams to own an independent piece of land with all the amenities such as 24x7 security, clubbing, sporting and recreational facilities inside the secured perimeter of a gated development. 

Greenbay - Plot your dreams

Greenbay a project by Orris Group is located strategically at the junction of Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway and an easy drive from the upcoming Noida International Airport, the project enjoys a vantage position in terms of connectivity.

Another highlight of the project is that it is the first gated plotted development in the region. The project is not only ready, but the handing over of possession has also commenced. 

Adding to Greenbay's uniqueness is its ultra-low density. Spread in a vast area of 100 acres with only 680 plots it's an expansive project. It's other highlights is a 12-hole golf course. Greenbay has been developed as integrated township with school, hospital, shops and hotel. Other amenities include clubbing facility, swimming pool, recreational and sporting facilities, restaurant and bar and gym among others. Greenbay is endowed with an ambience that exudes elegance, aesthetics and an eye for detail.

Greenbay is being developed by Orris Group, one of North India's leading developers. The company has wide imprints in sectors as diverse as real estate, entertainment, hospitality, warehousing parks, and education. Further, it also possesses a vast land bank in Delhi/NCR. Its residential project is home to more than 5000 happy families. So far, the company has developed and delivered over 7 million sq. ft. of property in NCR. Some of the company's completed residential projects include Carnation Residency, Sector 85, Gurugram, Aster Court - Sector 85, Gurugram, Orris Aster Court Premier - Sector 85, Gurugram and Woodview Residences - Sector 89 & 90, Gurugram.

Yamuna Expressway is the city of the future

Yamuna Expressway is the city of the future. With Noida International Airport raising the region's lifestyle quotient and increasing its return on investment, it has emerged as a most sought-after real estate destination. What has further added to the sheen of Yamuna Expressway's potential is the authority's plan to develop a vast and integrated township near Agra. This, along with vast residential, industrial, and commercial developments and the openness of the area, has enhanced its appeal. Yamuna Expressway is increasingly being highly looked upon by the people looking to future-proof their investments.

 

 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

