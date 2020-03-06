हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar; civilian shot dead by terrorists in Tral

Terrorists on Friday (March 6) shot dead a civilian in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The deceased, identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, was attacked near his house in Gamraj in Tral today afternoon. Following the incident, the police launched a manhunt to nab the attackers. 

Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar; civilian shot dead by terrorists in Tral
Reuters photo

In another incident, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police checkpoint near Maharajgunj Zaina Kadal police station in downtown Srinagar. According to reports, a civilian received injuries in the incident and was immediately referred to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Confirming the report, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal said that the police has cordoned off the area following the attack and is investigating the matter. 

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited.)

